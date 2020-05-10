Monday May 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sinn Féin writes to Dublin City Council with ‘potential health concerns’ over 5G masts

Move comes as Three Ireland withdraws application to erect a 19-metre mast in Crumlin in Dublin 12

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th May, 2020
Aengus Ó Snodaigh: the Sinn Féin TD raised concerns about 5G infrastructure Picture: Collins

Sinn Fein TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh and former senator Máire Devine have written to Dublin City Council to raise concerns over 5G infrastructure being erected in their area.

Last month, Ó Snodaigh, Devine and councillor Críona Ní Dhálaigh lodged an objection against a planning application filed by Three Ireland.

The mobile phone firm sought permission to develop a telecommunications structure, which would be 19 metres in height, along...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Predicted Leaving Cert results could lead to slew of court actions

Legal experts are warning that the government’s change of heart may leave it exposed to numerous legal challenges

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Airbnb hosts will need planning permission to advertise properties

New plan would replace current system, which relies on council inspectors taking court action against individuals

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Coveney warns British and Irish over EU Belfast office dispute

An EU office in the North after Brexit has become an increasing source of tension during Brexit talks

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago