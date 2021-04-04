Subscribe Today
Sinn Féin to support Lawless in Seanad by-election

The independent candidate’s strong links to Irish America are understood to be behind the party’s intention to back the businessman

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
4th April, 2021
Sinn Féin is expected to announce its voting intention around the middle of this week, but it’s believed it will direct its 41 TDs and senators to back Billy Lawless

Sinn Féin is expected to support independent candidate Billy Lawless in the race for one of the two vacant Seanad seats.

Gerry Horkan, the former Fianna Fáil senator, is the frontrunner for the seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel of the Seanad after his party agreed a voting pact with Fine Gael in the contest in which only members of the Oireachtas can vote.

Lawless has strong Fine Gael links,...

