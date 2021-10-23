Sinn Féin surges ahead of coalition parties with 33% support in new Red C poll
The latest Red C poll shows an increase of four points for Sinn Féin, while Fine Gael is down by three points to 25 per cent. Fianna Fáil and the Greens are both down slightly at 12 per cent and 4 per cent respectively
Sinn Féin has extended its lead over the government parties since the release of the budget in its strongest ever performance in a Business Post/Red C poll.
The party’s support is up to 33 per cent of the first preference vote, an increase of four points on last month’s Red C poll.
Sinn Féin has surged ahead of Fine Gael, which is down by three points to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Michael Brennan: Ryan comes through Leaders’ Questions without taking any major hits
Green Party leader was predictably comfortable talking about climate action
Budget 2022: More than 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy
Minister for Finance heralds ‘remarkable rebound’ in employment outlook
Analysis: What to expect on Budget day
There will be complaints from the opposition that the government has not gone far enough in raising the state pension and welfare payments while many workers will feel underwhelmed by increases of 2-3 per cent in income tax bands and credits worth around €250 per year on average
Government drafts new bill to reform limited partnerships after offshore revelations
The Pandora Papers show Irish Limited partnerships are used to make Ireland a ‘de facto’ offshore location for business in countries like Russia and Ukraine