Sinn Féin runs ‘buddy’ system in Dáil as it bloods new TDs

One of the first things Mary Lou McDonald did when she took over as Sinn Féin leader was to ask a key party activist to carry out a consultation process with its councillors. That activist was Sinéad Ní Bhroin, a former party press officer and policy adviser. She is the sister of Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin, and is married to Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, a Sinn Féin TD in Donegal....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team