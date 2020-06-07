Sunday June 7, 2020
Sinn Féin runs ‘buddy’ system in Dáil as it bloods new TDs

Dismayed at being locked out of government talks, the party is already working on finding running mates for those TDs who amassed huge surpluses in the election

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
7th June, 2020
Almost half of Sinn Féin‘s new TDs have no previous Dáil experience. Picture: Fergal Philips

One of the first things Mary Lou McDonald did when she took over as Sinn Féin leader was to ask a key party activist to carry out a consultation process with its councillors. That activist was Sinéad Ní Bhroin, a former party press officer and policy adviser. She is the sister of Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin, and is married to Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, a Sinn Féin TD in Donegal....

