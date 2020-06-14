Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sinn Féin reviews its traditional stance on Special Criminal Court

The party is re-examining historic policy of voting against the annual renewal of the Offences Against the State Act, ahead of a Dáil vote

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
14th June, 2020
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Louise O Reilly speaking to the media on the plinth at the Dail. Picture: RollingNews

Sinn Féin is re-examining its historic policy of voting against the Special Criminal Court ahead of an imminent Dáil vote.

An annual renewal is required for the emergency legislation that set up the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court to try cases involving those accused of terrorism and serious gangland offenses. The provisions are due to expire on June 30 if they are not renewed by the Dáil and Seanad.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Green in the face: a party poised at a delicate juncture

In the teeth of government formation talks, the Green Party has been going through a crisis of conscience at a crucial historic moment

Aiden Corkery | 5 hours ago

Pub guidelines withheld from tourism reopening report

Publicans frustrated by lack of advice from government on how pubs can operate after July 20

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago

Review of judges’ power to set personal injury ‘discount rates’

The Department of Justice is to reassess whether judges or minister should set the award rates

Ian Guider | 5 hours ago