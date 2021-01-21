Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Sinn Féin pressure Varadkar with new questions over GP contract leak

Varakdar accused the opposition party of trying to reheat the controversy as Paschal Donohoe raised the latest disclosures in the Dáil

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st January, 2021
Sinn Féin pressure Varadkar with new questions over GP contract leak
Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin of attempting to “reheat an old political controversy” after the party raised new questions over how the Tánaiste, pictured here with Simon Harris, leaked a copy of a GP contract to a friend. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Leo Varadkar has accused Sinn Féin of attempting to “reheat an old political controversy” after the party raised new questions over how the Tánaiste leaked a copy of a GP contract to a friend.

Varadkar survived a motion of confidence last November after it emerged he had sent a copy of the confidential draft agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, then president of the National...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, issued a hard-hitting statement attacking the INTO and Forsa. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Unions will find it harder to argue against re-opening schools if Covid-19 cases keep falling

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
‘Getting the vaccine first for certain groups and individuals is already a big issue for TDs because they are getting lots of pressure from constituents’. Picture: Getty

Comment: Welcome to the era of ‘pandemic pump politics’

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago
Government sources say that an inter-departmental group is going to be set up to find a way to devise a compensation scheme that addresses the hurt experienced by survivors of the homes

Up to 130k survivors may be eligible for mother and baby homes redress

Home Michael Brennan 5 days ago
Arlene Foster indicated she intended to bypass Simon Donnelly and raise the matter directly with the Taoiseach. Picture: PA

North’s ministers ‘vent frustration’ over South’s failure to share Dublin Airport passenger information

Home Aiden Corkery 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1