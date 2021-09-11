Subscribe Today
Sinn Féin leads in Red C poll for the first time

The party is just ahead of Fine Gael, which drops by two points to 28 per cent in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
11th September, 2021
Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader: The party has taken the lead in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first since polling began. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Sinn Féin has moved ahead of Fine Gael in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The party is on 29 per cent of the vote for the third Red C poll in a row. This has put it ahead of Fine Gael, which drops by two points to 28 per cent in the wake of the damaging controversy about the proposed appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy

