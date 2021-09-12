Subscribe Today
Sinn Féin leads in Red C poll for first time as coalition falters

Fine Gael falls to 28 per cent in wake of Zappone ‘Merriongate’ controversy, while Fianna Fáil remains on 13 per cent as TDs are warned to back Coveney in confidence vote

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
12th September, 2021
The latest Red C poll ahead of the Dáil’s return on Wednesday shows that Sinn Féin has consolidated its position with 29 per cent of the vote for the third poll in a row.

Sinn Féin has taken the lead for the first time in a Business Post/Red C poll, after overtaking Fine Gael in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy.

It is...

