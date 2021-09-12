Sinn Féin leads in Red C poll for first time as coalition falters
Fine Gael falls to 28 per cent in wake of Zappone ‘Merriongate’ controversy, while Fianna Fáil remains on 13 per cent as TDs are warned to back Coveney in confidence vote
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Sinn Féin has taken the lead for the first time in a Business Post/Red C poll, after overtaking Fine Gael in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy.
The latest Red C poll ahead of the Dáil’s return on Wednesday also shows that Sinn Féin has consolidated its position with 29 per cent of the vote for the third poll in a row.
It is...
