Sinn Féin leader drives home point over ‘Cuckoo fund roadshow’

Mary Lou McDonald accuses the government of cosying up to institutional investors in the housing market

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th November, 2021
Sinn Féin leader drives home point over ‘Cuckoo fund roadshow’
At Leaders’ Questions, Mary Lou McDonald seized on the opportunity to lambaste the government for its relationship with ‘cuckoo funds’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, was in her element talking about the “cuckoo fund roadshow”.

The Irish Daily Mail had reported how Department of Finance officials have suggested that Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, should attend an event to reassure institutional investors who may have been alarmed by moves to limit the bulk buying of housing estates.

