Sinn Féin in pole position as Fine Gael pays price of Zappone debacle

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is the highest-supported for the first time ever in a Business Post/Red C poll, while the government parties are suffering for the botched handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th September, 2021
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president: her party moved a motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney. Picture: Getty

Fine Gael has paid a political price for arranging a UN special envoy job for Katherine Zappone, the findings of the latest Business Post/Red C poll suggest.

The party is down by two points to 28 per cent since the previous Red C poll in June, when the public was unaware of the text messages flying between Zappone and Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, about creating the position, which she...

