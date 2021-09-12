Sinn Féin in pole position as Fine Gael pays price of Zappone debacle
Mary Lou McDonald’s party is the highest-supported for the first time ever in a Business Post/Red C poll, while the government parties are suffering for the botched handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment
Fine Gael has paid a political price for arranging a UN special envoy job for Katherine Zappone, the findings of the latest Business Post/Red C poll suggest.
The party is down by two points to 28 per cent since the previous Red C poll in June, when the public was unaware of the text messages flying between Zappone and Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, about creating the position, which she...
