Sinn Féin backs reform of defamation laws despite €150k payout to TD

Sinn Féin has said it “recognises the challenges” that existing defamation laws pose to the media in Ireland and that it supports efforts to reform them.

The party’s comments come after Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, its education spokesman, settled a defamation action against RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline show for a sum believed to be in the region of €150,000, including legal costs.

Ó Laoghaire’s case is one of...