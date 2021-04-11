Sinn Féin backs reform of defamation laws despite €150k payout to TD
The party’s education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire settled his defamation claim against RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline last week for a large sum
Sinn Féin has said it “recognises the challenges” that existing defamation laws pose to the media in Ireland and that it supports efforts to reform them.
The party’s comments come after Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, its education spokesman, settled a defamation action against RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline show for a sum believed to be in the region of €150,000, including legal costs.
Ó Laoghaire’s case is one of...
