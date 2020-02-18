Show me the money, Ryan tells potential partners

Eamon Ryan is in many ways the opposite of Jerry Maguire, the larger-than-life sports agent played by Tom Cruise in the 1996 film.

Since the general election, the Green Party leader has remained calm and expressed a willingness to talk to every other party.

When he walked out on the Leinster House plinth with the Green Party’s 12 TDs today, though, there was a definite message of “show me the money”, Maguire’s most famous catchphrase....