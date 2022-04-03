Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Senior nurses and midwives to get 3% pay increase

Primary school principals and deputy principals will also get a rise in their allowances, along with special needs assistants, as part of a new deal struck

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd April, 2022
Senior nurses and midwives to get 3% pay increase
Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hundreds of senior nurses and midwives are to receive 3 per cent pay rises as part of sectoral bargaining guidelines contained in the current public pay deal.

A deal has also been agreed for a €2,000 increase in allowances for principals and deputy principals in primary schools, and a €1,000 increase for thousands of special needs assistants.

Under the current public sector pay deal, public servants received a 1 per cent pay rise last October and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Martin Fraser has been secretary general for the past 12 years, during three different governments, and is the most powerful figure in the civil service. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Highest civil service post only open to those in the sector

Home Michael Brennan
Ivana Bacik: the new leader of the Labour Party says Labour is to fight the next general election on its own as a ‘standalone’ party. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bacik rules out joining left-wing alliance ahead of the next general election

Home Michael Brennan
Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael: there is a theory in Fine Gael that the party will regain momentum once Varadkar takes over as taoiseach on December 15 this year. Picture: RollingNews

Fine Gael drops to new low of 19% as its core support feels the pinch

Home Michael Brennan
Leo Varadkar said that it was odd that enterprise or industrial policy is rarely debated in the Dáil. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Varadkar: Not in Ireland’s interests to rely on ‘undemocratic parts of the world’ for energy supply

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1