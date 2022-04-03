Senior nurses and midwives to get 3% pay increase

Hundreds of senior nurses and midwives are to receive 3 per cent pay rises as part of sectoral bargaining guidelines contained in the current public pay deal.

A deal has also been agreed for a €2,000 increase in allowances for principals and deputy principals in primary schools, and a €1,000 increase for thousands of special needs assistants.

Under the current public sector pay deal, public servants received a 1 per cent pay rise last October and...