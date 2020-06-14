Self-employed could see Covid-19 payment cut by €150

Self-employed people could have their Covid-19 unemployment payment cut by €150 if they had lower earnings two years ago.
The government is reducing the emergency payment from €350 to €203 for workers who had been earning less than €200 before they lost their work due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Officials will be able to accurately assess the average weekly earnings of PAYE workers last January and February by using information from the Revenue Commissioners’ new...
