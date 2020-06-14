Sunday June 14, 2020
Self-employed could see Covid-19 payment cut by €150

Government is to assess previous incomes based on 2018 tax returns

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
14th June, 2020
Officials will be able to accurately assess the average weekly earnings of PAYE workers last January and February by using information from the Revenue Commissioners’ new real-time PAYE tax system

Self-employed people could have their Covid-19 unemployment payment cut by €150 if they had lower earnings two years ago.

The government is reducing the emergency payment from €350 to €203 for workers who had been earning less than €200 before they lost their work due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Officials will be able to accurately assess the average weekly earnings of PAYE workers last January and February by using information from the Revenue Commissioners’ new...

