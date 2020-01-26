Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Seamus Mallon: his courage and decency shone through the worst of times

Cathal Mac Coille recalls a conversation with the North’s former deputy first minister at a low point in the Troubles

26th January, 2020
Seamus Mallon Picture: Maxwells

We were in Seamus Mallon’s home in Markethill in November 1983, on a dark night in every sense of the word. A few hours earlier, the SDLP’s deputy leader, then a member of Armagh district council had attended a meeting in the city. There had been a row when some DUP councillors refused to stand for a minute’s silence in memory of a local Catholic man who had been killed by loyalist extremists....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Change consultants’ paid €144k to manage department’s office move

OPW hires relocation firm to help the Department of Communications relocate from one part of south Dublin to another

Killian Woods | 1 hour ago

Fast-track housing scheme could set ‘dangerous precedent’

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has opted to renew the Strategic Housing Development, but the Irish Planning Institute and others have warned strongly against it

Killian Woods | 1 hour ago

Home is where the vote is: the electoral battle over housing

Everywhere they canvass, politicians are facing questions about the housing crisis and the plight of homeless people

Killian Woods | 1 week ago