Seamus Mallon: his courage and decency shone through the worst of times

We were in Seamus Mallon’s home in Markethill in November 1983, on a dark night in every sense of the word. A few hours earlier, the SDLP’s deputy leader, then a member of Armagh district council had attended a meeting in the city. There had been a row when some DUP councillors refused to stand for a minute’s silence in memory of a local Catholic man who had been killed by loyalist extremists....