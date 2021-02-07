Scheme to address private sector pension ‘timebomb’ put on hold
The scheme has now been pushed back to 2023, as government sources cite ‘exceptional strain’ put on employers by pandemic
The rollout of a national auto-enrolment scheme designed to address the private sector pension “timebomb” is set to be delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some 65 per cent of private sector employees are solely reliant on the state pension once they retire, putting them at risk of a severe drop in income. The previous government set a target of automatically putting them into a pension scheme from next year onwards.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Proposed pay deal includes 2% rise in allowances for public sector workers
Public sector unions carrying out online and postal ballots of their members to determine if new two-year pact will be accepted
Analysis: Taoiseach rules out mandatory bedroom quarantine due to legal issues
A law requiring people to stay in their bedrooms would be impossible to police, Micheál Martin tells the Dáil, but opposition says hotel quarantine is the solution
Analysis: Why the Government is reluctant to impose 14-day quarantine
Politicians doubt Ireland’s ability to function as an island economy and have stopped short of Australia-style travel restrictions, for now
Government scrambles to contain fallout from Brussels’ border blunder
Simon Coveney says the Northern Ireland protocol has been damaged by controversy