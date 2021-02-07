Subscribe Today
Scheme to address private sector pension ‘timebomb’ put on hold

The scheme has now been pushed back to 2023, as government sources cite ‘exceptional strain’ put on employers by pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th February, 2021

Some 65 per cent of private sector employees are solely reliant on the state pension once they retire, putting them at risk of a severe drop in income.

The rollout of a national auto-enrolment scheme designed to address the private sector pension “timebomb” is set to be delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 65 per cent of private sector employees are solely reliant on the state pension once they retire, putting them at risk of a severe drop in income. The previous government set a target of automatically putting them into a pension scheme from next year onwards.

