Sunday August 2, 2020
Same Air Corps chopper lost a door when mid-air twice

A report on a door falling off a helicopter in May over the Phoenix Park revealed that the same helicopter had dropped another door over Co Kerry a decade ago

2nd August, 2020
An AgustaWestland helicopter similar to the one which lost a door while flying over Dublin

The Air Corps helicopter that lost its door after an emergency medical airlift in May had been at the centre of the same type of incident 11 years ago.

A preliminary report on the incident confirmed that the AgustaWestland helicopter was the very same chopper that suffered the loss of a different door over Co Kerry in 2009 while transporting then minister Martin Cullen to an event.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit declined to be involved in...

