Salary hikes unlikely to be on the table in next public sector pay talks

A leading industrial relations mediator has warned that the next public sector pay deal will have to be about economic recovery rather than “increasing salaries”.
Public sector unions have been gearing up for wage increases for the country’s 300,000 public sector workers when talks begin on a new pay deal later this year. But with the state’s response to Covid-19 costing €300 million per week, even the final 2 per cent pay rise...
