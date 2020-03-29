Sunday March 29, 2020
Salary hikes unlikely to be on the table in next public sector pay talks

Industrial relations mediator says with the huge cost to the state of Covid-19, the focus will have to be on economic recovery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th March, 2020
Kieran Mulvey, who has been involved in negotiating two recent public sector pay agreements, said the focus had to be on preventing temporary lay-offs of workers during Covid-19 from becoming permanent

A leading industrial relations mediator has warned that the next public sector pay deal will have to be about economic recovery rather than “increasing salaries”.

Public sector unions have been gearing up for wage increases for the country’s 300,000 public sector workers when talks begin on a new pay deal later this year. But with the state’s response to Covid-19 costing €300 million per week, even the final 2 per cent pay rise...

