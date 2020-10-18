Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ryan ‘shocked’ by poor take-up of EV charging points subsidy

County councils have been slow to avail of a subsidy scheme that covers 75% of the cost of installing public electric car chargers

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
18th October, 2020
Ryan said that local authorities hadn’t yet availed of an existing scheme to cover the cost of installing on-street chargers

Eamon Ryan, the Environment Minister and Green Party leader, has criticised county councils for failing to avail of a government scheme which subsidises the cost of rolling out charging points for electric vehicles.

There was surprise in some quarters that there was no announcement of extra funding for the rollout of additional EV charging stations in last week’s budget, despite the government’s target of having one million EVs on Irish roads by 2030....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Clare TD says return to full lockdown is ‘act of tyranny’

Michael McNamara, who chaired the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, claims the public will ‘snap’ if asked to endure another long shutdown

Larissa Nolan | 2 hours ago

RTÉ questions whether cutting orchestra loose will save money

The national broadcaster has challenged arts minister Catherine Martin’s claim that removing its responsibility for the National Symphony Orchestra will see it save cash

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Enjoy the silence: TDs take comfort from muted reaction to Budget 2021

There has been relatively little outcry about the record-breaking budget announced last week, which many are interpreting as a sign of its popularity

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago