Ryan rules out making cycling helmets mandatory

Eamon Ryan has ruled out mandatory helmets for cyclists, due to fears that it would lead to a drop in cycling numbers.
Minister for Transport has said the benefits of any such legislation could be outweighed by its negative impact on overall public health.
“International evidence is that mandatory helmet legislation acts as a major disincentive to cycling such that the net impact of the legislation on public health is significantly negative,” he said....
