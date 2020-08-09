Sunday August 9, 2020
Ryan orders review of Shannon Airport operator

Transport minister wants troubled semi-state, which includes Shannon Airport, to contribute to post-pandemic economy

9th August, 2020
Mary Considine, the chief executive at Shannon Group, last month told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee that the airport had been “devastated” by the pandemic

The Department of Transport is reviewing the viability and sustainability of the Shannon Group amid growing fears over the impact of Covid-19 on its businesses.

Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, has ordered a review of the group, which was set up in 2014 as a commercial semi-state and includes Shannon Airport.

The airport’s passenger numbers are down by more than 95 per cent between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of June when...

