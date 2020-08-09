Ryan orders review of Shannon Airport operator

The Department of Transport is reviewing the viability and sustainability of the Shannon Group amid growing fears over the impact of Covid-19 on its businesses.
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, has ordered a review of the group, which was set up in 2014 as a commercial semi-state and includes Shannon Airport.
The airport’s passenger numbers are down by more than 95 per cent between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of June when...
