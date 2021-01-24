Ryan may be the minister to reclaim Rosslare port from Britain
The state fears the port’s complicated ownership structure will be a barrier to vital upgrades in the wake of Brexit
Government officials are going to re-examine the ownership status of Rosslare Europort to see if it can be finally freed from British rule.
The number of ferry services running between the Wexford port and mainland Europe has trebled in the past 12 months due to the desire of hauliers to avoid having to go through Britain.
But the port has been hamstrung by the fact that it is not fully owned by the state. It is...
