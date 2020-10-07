Wednesday October 7, 2020
Ryan: ‘Farmers will have to cut herds but will get better prices’

Government launches Climate Action Bill which enshrines 2050 targets in law

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
7th October, 2020
Eamon Ryan, the Climate Action Minister, said nobody should underestimate how difficult achieving carbon neutrality will be. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Farmers will have to reduce their size of their cattle herds but will enjoy better prices as part of the country’s drive to become carbon neutral by 2050, Eamon Ryan has said.

The government launched its Climate Action Bill today which will enshrine the 2050 target in law and introduce strict caps from next year on how much greenhouse gases each sector of the economy can produce.

Ryan, the Climate Action Minister, said no-one should...

