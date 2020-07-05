Ryan and Martin to face off in Green leadership debate this week

Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin are to take part in a two-hour head-to-head debate this Tuesday over who should lead the Green Party for the next five years.

Party insiders believe that the unexpectedly large margin by which members voted in favour of entering government indicates that Ryan will be re-elected leader.

The party’s members voted by 76 per cent to 24 per cent to enter government on June 26, well in excess of the...