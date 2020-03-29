Sunday March 29, 2020
Rural areas most affected by loss of IDA-supported jobs

IDA says multinationals cannot be forced to locate in regions outside Dublin

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th March, 2020
Robert Troy, who obtained the figures, said they bore out his concern about a “two-tier” system in foreign direct investment

Five rural counties experienced a decline in IDA-supported jobs last year, in a sign of the continued reluctance of multinationals to locate outside Dublin.

The IDA has been successful in attracting foreign direct investment, with the number of people working in IDA-supported companies now up to a record 245,000. The government has said that every “region” has benefited from foreign direct investment-driven employment gains of more than 30-40 per cent over the past five years....

