Rural areas most affected by loss of IDA-supported jobs

Five rural counties experienced a decline in IDA-supported jobs last year, in a sign of the continued reluctance of multinationals to locate outside Dublin.
The IDA has been successful in attracting foreign direct investment, with the number of people working in IDA-supported companies now up to a record 245,000. The government has said that every “region” has benefited from foreign direct investment-driven employment gains of more than 30-40 per cent over the past five years....
