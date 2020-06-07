Sunday June 7, 2020
Ross’s graduated speeding penalties plan to be dropped

The bill, which was approved by cabinet last year, is unlikely to be taken up by new government

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
7th June, 2020
The proposed legislation had come in for significant criticism from a number of rural-based Fine Gael TDs when Shane Ross announced his plan

A plan to introduce a system of graduated speeding penalties that was championed by Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, looks set to be abandoned by the next government.

The bill, which was approved by the cabinet last November, would have involved larger penalties being handed out to those who had exceeded speed limits by larger amounts.

Under the proposals, motorists caught driving by up to 10km/h over the limit would receive two penalty points and...

