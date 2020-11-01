Ross takes aim at Delaney and ‘dysfunctional’ FAI

The Football Association of Ireland was rotten at the top and in the grip of greed and inefficiency, according to former Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

“Irish football was dysfunctional,” he writes in a newly-published book. “At the bottom it flourished on a shoestring. At the top it rotted in the grip of an unseen malaise of greed and inefficiency.”

In Bed With the Blueshirts, an account of his time in...