Ross claims Danny Healy-Rae is holding back brother’s career

Shane Ross, the former Minister for Transport, has accused Danny Healy-Rae of being an "embarrassment" who is holding back the career of his brother Michael Healy-Rae.

The outburst is an escalation of his long-running feud with the two independent Kerry TDs, which began when they opposed his plans to introduce an automatic driving ban for all drink drivers.

In his new book, In Bed with the Blueshirts, Ross praised Michael Healy-Rae for having “impressive national...