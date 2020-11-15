Monday November 16, 2020
Ross claims Danny Healy-Rae is holding back brother’s career

The former transport minister claims in a new book that the Kerry TD’s ‘inane interventions’ can make his brother Michael Healy-Rae ‘look like a clown by association’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th November, 2020
Michael’s big problem is not his own shortcomings. His problem is Danny - Shane Ross

Shane Ross, the former Minister for Transport, has accused Danny Healy-Rae of being an "embarrassment" who is holding back the career of his brother Michael Healy-Rae.

The outburst is an escalation of his long-running feud with the two independent Kerry TDs, which began when they opposed his plans to introduce an automatic driving ban for all drink drivers.

In his new book, In Bed with the Blueshirts, Ross praised Michael Healy-Rae for having “impressive national...

