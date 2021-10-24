Subscribe Today
Rise in cost of living alarms 94% of voters, Red C poll finds

The latest

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th October, 2021
Rise in cost of living alarms 94% of voters, Red C poll finds
The increase in the cost of living was cited by the government as a reason for the income tax cuts, social welfare increases and student grant increases in Budget 2022. Picture: Getty

A total of 94 per cent of voters are concerned about the rising cost of living, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

Consumers are facing higher charges at the fuel pumps and for their electricity and gas bills due to the surge in global energy prices. The scarcity of housing supply has also driven up house prices and rental costs as certain building materials have also increased in cost.

Consumer price...

