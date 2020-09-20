Review of stamp duty break as one-off homes benefit most

The government is reviewing a housing tax break which has given a €2,000 average refund to the owners of new one-off houses.
The residential development tax break was set up after the government increased the commercial stamp duty on land from 2 per cent to 6 per cent in 2017.
It allowed house builders to effectively retain the 2 per cent stamp duty rate on new sites by giving them a tax refund if they built houses there...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team