Sunday September 20, 2020
Review of stamp duty break as one-off homes benefit most

A Tax Strategy Group report shows that 1,600 of the 1,765 successful applicants were owners of one-off housing sites

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th September, 2020
A report from the government‘s Tax Strategy Group shows that the scheme has been most heavily used by people building one-off houses

The government is reviewing a housing tax break which has given a €2,000 average refund to the owners of new one-off houses.

The residential development tax break was set up after the government increased the commercial stamp duty on land from 2 per cent to 6 per cent in 2017.

It allowed house builders to effectively retain the 2 per cent stamp duty rate on new sites by giving them a tax refund if they built houses there...

