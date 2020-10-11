Revenue to check 66,000 firms passed on full Covid payment to workers

The Revenue Commissioners are investigating 66,000 companies to see if they passed on the full wage subsidy payments to their workers.
The first wage subsidy scheme between last March and July cost €2.8 billion for 664,000 workers.
The Revenue confirmed to the Business Post that it is checking all 66,000 companies that took part in the scheme as part of the investigation.
