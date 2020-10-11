Sunday October 11, 2020
Revenue to check 66,000 firms passed on full Covid payment to workers

First scheme between March and July cost the taxpayer €2.8 billion for 664,000 workers

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
11th October, 2020
The Revenue has ordered employers to report the size of the wage subsidy they paid to every worker by the end of this month via the Revenue’s online systems.

The Revenue Commissioners are investigating 66,000 companies to see if they passed on the full wage subsidy payments to their workers.

The first wage subsidy scheme between last March and July cost €2.8 billion for 664,000 workers.

The Revenue confirmed to the Business Post that it is checking all 66,000 companies that took part in the scheme as part of the investigation.

