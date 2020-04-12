Revenue delays publishing names of firms using wage subsidy scheme

Revenue is going to hold off publishing the names of the 41,000 companies using the wage subsidy scheme for at least three months.
There had been complaints from business groups that putting the names of companies on the Revenue website would stigmatise them and cause trading difficulties.
However, the legislation to set up the wage subsidy scheme gave Revenue the discretion to decide when it actually published the names.
