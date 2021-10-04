Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Revealed: Key details from the National Development Plan

The multi-billion euro plan is due to be launched this afternoon — here is what will be in the 180-page document which will set out the state’s infrastructure spending up to 2030

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th October, 2021
Revealed: Key details from the National Development Plan
The NPD refers to the Cork-Limerick road project as the N/M20. That is a nod to the Green Party’s sensibilities because it is not keen on the notion of a new motorway between the two cities. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Business Post has obtained key details of what is in the 180-page National Developent Plan (NDP), which will dictate the state’s infrastructure spending up to 2030.

The revised National Development Plan is due to be launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport in Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork this afternoon

What does the plan say...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Senator Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party: ‘the next two years are critical for us in government’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green senator hopes to replace Chu as party chair

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Mervyn Taylor was a key figure in implementing Labour’s campaign promise to hold a referendum on removing the constitutional ban on divorce. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tributes paid to Mervyn Taylor, an ‘icon in the struggle for equality’

Home Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Simon Coveney said he wanted to sincerely thank his colleagues for their support even though they had been ‘less than impressed’ with his handling of the issue. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Coveney survives Sinn Féin no confidence motion

Home Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
The Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney is due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow evening. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Coveney feels the heat during excruciating question-and-answer session

Home Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1