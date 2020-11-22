Sunday November 22, 2020
Reserve Defence Forces could serve overseas for first time

Simon Coveney calls for proactive campaign to encourage people to join Army, Naval Service and First Line Reserve

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
22nd November, 2020
Irish Soldiers from the Reserve Defence Force, taking part in a field training exercise on the Glenn Of Imaal. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

Members of the Reserve Defence Forces could soon be able to go on overseas missions as part of new legislation being brought forward by the government.

Simon Coveney got cabinet approval last week to amend the existing legislation and allow reservists to support the Permanent Defence Force on a voluntary basis both within the state and overseas.

The Reserve Defence Force (RDF) comprises the Army Reserve, the Naval Service Reserve and the First Line Reserve....

