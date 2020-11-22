Reserve Defence Forces could serve overseas for first time

Members of the Reserve Defence Forces could soon be able to go on overseas missions as part of new legislation being brought forward by the government.
Simon Coveney got cabinet approval last week to amend the existing legislation and allow reservists to support the Permanent Defence Force on a voluntary basis both within the state and overseas.
The Reserve Defence Force (RDF) comprises the Army Reserve, the Naval Service Reserve and the First Line Reserve....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team