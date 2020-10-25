Sunday October 25, 2020
Report reveals €33m of cost overruns in school buildings

Comptroller and Auditor General found that the budgets for 19 different projects increased significantly last year

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General found that the budgets for 19 different school building projects increased by around €33 million last year

Cost overruns of €33 million have occurred in school building projects around the country, a new report has revealed.

The largest single cost increase was in Maynooth, after the contract for two schools had to be re-tendered for €12.6 million extra due to the collapse of the original construction firm.

Other school building projects have gone over budget because they have sought changes not provided for in the original contract, such as LED lights, modified...

