Report reveals €33m of cost overruns in school buildings

Cost overruns of €33 million have occurred in school building projects around the country, a new report has revealed.
The largest single cost increase was in Maynooth, after the contract for two schools had to be re-tendered for €12.6 million extra due to the collapse of the original construction firm.
Other school building projects have gone over budget because they have sought changes not provided for in the original contract, such as LED lights, modified...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team