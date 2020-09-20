Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Report on Nama’s Project Eagle loans sale is delayed again

Commission of investigation seeks another extension, to December 31, as it waits for Nama’s responses on key issues

20th September, 2020
Nama has yet to respond to the commission of investigation on key issues, meaning its report has been delayed for the eighth time

The long-anticipated report on the controversial sale of Nama’s €5.8 billion Northern loan portfolio has been delayed until the end of this year.

The report on the circumstances surrounding the sale of the Project Eagle loan book to Cerberus, the US fund, has been dogged by repeated delays since it was established in June 2017.

The Nama Commission of Investigation, headed by retired High Court judge John Cooke, was due to submit its final...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Varadkar to share aide-de-camp with Martin

Tánaiste's request to have his own official representative has now been withdrawn

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

O'Callaghan: reunification is ‘biggest political issue’ after Covid-19 and Brexit

Dublin Bay South TD says it would be ‘an honour’ to lead FF, but adds Micheál Martin is doing a good job and has his support

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

Capital gains tax cut unlikely in budget as Greens ‘don’t like it’

FF had wanted to reduce rate from 33% to 25% over five years, while FG had promised to review the levy

Michael Brennan | 9 hours ago