Report on Nama’s Project Eagle loans sale is delayed again

The long-anticipated report on the controversial sale of Nama’s €5.8 billion Northern loan portfolio has been delayed until the end of this year.

The report on the circumstances surrounding the sale of the Project Eagle loan book to Cerberus, the US fund, has been dogged by repeated delays since it was established in June 2017.

The Nama Commission of Investigation, headed by retired High Court judge John Cooke, was due to submit its final...