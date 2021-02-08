Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Remote workers get average of just €26 tax relief on costs

Independent TD Denis Naughten blames ‘paltry windfall’ on the ‘cumbersome’ system of tax relief

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th February, 2021
Remote workers get average of just €26 tax relief on costs
Denis Naughten, the Independent TD who obtained the figures, said the current system for claiming the remote tax relief was cumbersome. Picture: Maura Hickey

Remote workers have received an average of just €26 to cover the costs of home working, due to the “cumbersome” tax relief system.

They are entitled to claim tax relief from the Revenue Commissioners on 10 per cent of their electricity and heating bills for days working at home, as well as 30 per cent of their broadband costs.

New figures show that the Revenue paid out €1.1 million to 42,000 remote workers last year,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Some 65 per cent of private sector employees are solely reliant on the state pension once they retire, putting them at risk of a severe drop in income.

Scheme to address private sector pension ‘timebomb’ put on hold

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
The Department of Public Expenditure has confirmed that the 2 per cent pay rise for public servants in the new pay deal will also apply to their allowances

Proposed pay deal includes 2% rise in allowances for public sector workers

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
A Garda checkpoint at Dublin Airport: the Taoiseach said today that gardaí would not have the powers to check if someone who has arrived into the country is quarantining in their bedroom rather than their home. Photo: Rolling News

Analysis: Taoiseach rules out mandatory bedroom quarantine due to legal issues

Home Michael Brennan 4 days ago
Ministers believe the prospect of garda checkpoints at the entrances to the airports will deter many would-be travellers. Picture: Rollingnews

Analysis: Why the Government is reluctant to impose 14-day quarantine

Home Michael Brennan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1