Remote workers get average of just €26 tax relief on costs
Independent TD Denis Naughten blames ‘paltry windfall’ on the ‘cumbersome’ system of tax relief
Remote workers have received an average of just €26 to cover the costs of home working, due to the “cumbersome” tax relief system.
They are entitled to claim tax relief from the Revenue Commissioners on 10 per cent of their electricity and heating bills for days working at home, as well as 30 per cent of their broadband costs.
New figures show that the Revenue paid out €1.1 million to 42,000 remote workers last year,...
