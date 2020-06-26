Saturday June 27, 2020
Relief for FF, FG and Greens as coalition deal wins approval

After a four-month wait, Micheál Martin is now set to be elected Taoiseach, as the programme for government has been passed by large majorities within all three parties

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th June, 2020
A relieved Eamon Ryan announces the Green Party vote in favour of the programme for government. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar looked confident. Micheál Martin looked delighted. And Eamon Ryan simply looked relieved.

The country is finally going to get a new coalition government after members of Fine Gael, followed by Fianna Fáil and then the Green Party voted in favour of the deal.

It was comfortable in the end for all three leaders. Fine Gael passed the programme by a majority of 80 per cent, Fianna Fáil passed it...

