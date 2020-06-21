Rejection of deal could be disastrous for Green TDs

A number of Green Party seats are believed to be vulnerable if party members prompt a second general election by rejecting the proposed programme for government.
Half of the party’s 12 TDs were elected in February with less than 10 per cent of first preference votes cast. Seven of them did not reach the quota and four took the last seat in their constituency.
As well as losing the support of many voters who wanted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team