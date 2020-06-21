Sunday June 21, 2020
Rejection of deal could be disastrous for Green TDs

A general election would put many of the party’s deputies in a perilous situation

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st June, 2020
Roderic O’Gorman in Dublin West may be deemed vulnerable

A number of Green Party seats are believed to be vulnerable if party members prompt a second general election by rejecting the proposed programme for government.

Half of the party’s 12 TDs were elected in February with less than 10 per cent of first preference votes cast. Seven of them did not reach the quota and four took the last seat in their constituency.

As well as losing the support of many voters who wanted...

