Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Red C poll: Warning signs for FG as support drops again, but FF’s slow recovery continues

There is a palpable sense of weariness about Fine Gael as it begins its 12th year in government, something which is being exploited by Sinn Féin and, to a lesser extent, by Fianna Fáil

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
27th February, 2022
Red C poll: Warning signs for FG as support drops again, but FF’s slow recovery continues
Leo Varadkar: when the current Tánaiste was elected leader of Fine Gael in 2017, the sense was that as a fresh and modern face for the party, he would also be an election winner. To date, however, that has not proven to be the case. Picture: AP

Fine Gael has continued its steady decline in this month’s latest Business Post/Red C poll, registering its worst level of support since polling started back in 2005.

Alongside this, other trends have been further crystallised, including the slow recovery of Fianna Fáil, and the enduring dominance of Sinn Féin as the most popular party in the state by some distance.

Sinn Féin remains steady this month on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Leo Varadkar: support for Fine Gael continues to slide according to today’s new Red C poll. Picture: RollingNews

FG languishes on lowest support since 2005 in new Red C poll

Home Daniel Murray
Paschal Donohoe: ruled out cutting universal social charge. Picture: RollingNews

Public opinion is split over whether to keep USC

Home Daniel Murray
Leo Varadkar: ‘We have to reward those creating the jobs of the future and help them reach the next stage of development.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Government launches €90m start-up fund

Home Michael Brennan
There are currently 115,000 passports waiting to be processed. Picture: Getty

Passport Service fails to recruit staff to handle deluge of applications

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1