Red C Poll: Voters turning to Sinn Féin to solve the housing crisis

Sinn Féin is the most trusted party to solve the housing crisis according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll, in a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the government’s current housing policies.

Around 29 per cent of voters trust Sinn Féin the most on housing policy, compared to 19 per cent for Fine Gael and just 11 per cent for Fianna Fáil.

The findings will likely cause...