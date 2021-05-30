Subscribe Today
Red C Poll: Voters turning to Sinn Féin to solve the housing crisis

Fine Gael maintains the strongest trust levels on the economy, while Fianna Fáil sees more slippage since entering government last year, lying in third place on

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
30th May, 2021
Red C Poll: Voters turning to Sinn Féin to solve the housing crisis
Eoin O’Brien the Sinn Féin spokesman has established a new Commission on Housing, chaired by John O’Connor, the former Housing Agency chief executive, for a “more strategic view”

Sinn Féin is the most trusted party to solve the housing crisis according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll, in a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the government’s current housing policies.

Around 29 per cent of voters trust Sinn Féin the most on housing policy, compared to 19 per cent for Fine Gael and just 11 per cent for Fianna Fáil.

The findings will likely cause...

