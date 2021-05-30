Red C Poll: Voters turning to Sinn Féin to solve the housing crisis
Fine Gael maintains the strongest trust levels on the economy, while Fianna Fáil sees more slippage since entering government last year, lying in third place on
Sinn Féin is the most trusted party to solve the housing crisis according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll, in a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the government’s current housing policies.
Around 29 per cent of voters trust Sinn Féin the most on housing policy, compared to 19 per cent for Fine Gael and just 11 per cent for Fianna Fáil.
The findings will likely cause...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government planning to phase out PUP from September
Coalition is reluctant to begin immediately cutting payment for 334,000 workers
Red C poll: SF gains as voters trust the party most on housing
Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 29 per cent, putting it level with Fine Gael
McGrath: spending all of €10.8bn capital budget will be ‘challenging’
The Minister for Public Expenditure says the issue has been caused in part by the impact of the three-month construction shutdown
'Our laws and supports haven’t caught up with how people live their lives'
The definition of a family based on marriage in the constitution is no longer suitable, Labour leader says