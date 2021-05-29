Subscribe Today
Red C poll: SF gains as voters trust the party most on housing

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 29 per cent, putting it level with Fine Gael

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
29th May, 2021
Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin: level with Fine Gael on 29 per cent. Picture: RollingNews

Sinn Féin has gained support in the latest Business Post/Red C poll, with voters saying it is the party that they trust the most to solve the housing crisis.

The party is up by two points to 29 per cent, putting it level with Fine Gael. The recent controversy over the purchase of most of the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth by a global property investment fund led the government...

