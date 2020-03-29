Sunday March 29, 2020
Red C poll: Response to emergency boosts support for Fine Gael

Leo Varadkar‘s party is up by 13 per cent in latest

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th March, 2020
Following a state-of-the-nation address by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the updated Covid-19 guidelines, the party’s support has increased from 21 per cent in the general election to 34 per cent now

Fine Gael has experienced a record surge in support due to its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The party finished in third place in Election 2020 just seven weeks ago. But following a state-of-the-nation address by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the updated Covid-19 guidelines, the party’s support has increased from 21 per cent in the general election to 34 per cent now.

Sinn Féin is...

