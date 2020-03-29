Red C poll: Response to emergency boosts support for Fine Gael

Fine Gael has experienced a record surge in support due to its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
The party finished in third place in Election 2020 just seven weeks ago. But following a state-of-the-nation address by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the updated Covid-19 guidelines, the party’s support has increased from 21 per cent in the general election to 34 per cent now.
Sinn Féin is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team