Tuesday October 13, 2020
Record €5.2bn for housing as McGrath calls for ‘radical reappraisal’ of sector

Social housing supports, an extension of the help-to-buy scheme and funding to tackle homelessness announced but renters largely overlooked in Budget 2021

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
13th October, 2020
Some €500 million will be directed towards capital expenditure to facilitate the construction of 9,500 new social housing units

A record level of funding was revealed for housing as part of Budget 2021, although the move was largely overshadowed by a raft of pandemic-related stimulus measures.

In his Dáil statement, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe referred briefly to housing as “one of the longer-term priorities” of the state.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said a “radical reappraisal of how we deliver housing” was required.

