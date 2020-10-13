Record €5.2bn for housing as McGrath calls for ‘radical reappraisal’ of sector

A record level of funding was revealed for housing as part of Budget 2021, although the move was largely overshadowed by a raft of pandemic-related stimulus measures.
In his Dáil statement, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe referred briefly to housing as “one of the longer-term priorities” of the state.
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said a “radical reappraisal of how we deliver housing” was required.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team