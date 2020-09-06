Pubs’ poster campaign heaps pressure on government

The owners of thousands of shuttered pubs will display anti-government posters on their windows this week, piling pressure on the coalition to commit to a definite reopening date for the sector.

The government is planning to reopen all pubs by the middle of this month, with September 14 mentioned as a possible date, but there is ongoing frustration among publicans at the government‘s repeated deferral of the reopening of so-called “wet pubs” that do not...