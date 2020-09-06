Monday September 7, 2020
Pubs’ poster campaign heaps pressure on government

Move comes amid growing anger at repeated deferral of reopening date for ‘wet pubs’ which do not serve food

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
6th September, 2020
The posters which the publicans will display contain the words “Abandoned by government”

The owners of thousands of shuttered pubs will display anti-government posters on their windows this week, piling pressure on the coalition to commit to a definite reopening date for the sector.

The government is planning to reopen all pubs by the middle of this month, with September 14 mentioned as a possible date, but there is ongoing frustration among publicans at the government‘s repeated deferral of the reopening of so-called “wet pubs” that do not...

