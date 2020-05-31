Public split on whether to extend Covid-19 payments

The public are split on the crucial question of how long to keep the Covid-19 unemployment payments and wage subsidies in place, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The cabinet is due to discuss extending the €350 Covid-19 unemployment payment and the Covid-19 wage subsidy of up to €410 per week beyond their current cut-off dates of June 8 and June 18 respectively.

The Red C online poll found that 51 per...