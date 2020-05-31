Tuesday June 2, 2020
Public split on whether to extend Covid-19 payments

Poll shows 51 per cent of people believe Covid-19 payment and wage subsidies should be kept in place until end of year, but 44 per cent believe payments should be wound down

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
31st May, 2020
The Red C poll shows that public opinion is starting to shift on the issue of how fast the Covid-19 restrictions should be lifted to reopen the economy

The public are split on the crucial question of how long to keep the Covid-19 unemployment payments and wage subsidies in place, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The cabinet is due to discuss extending the €350 Covid-19 unemployment payment and the Covid-19 wage subsidy of up to €410 per week beyond their current cut-off dates of June 8 and June 18 respectively.

The Red C online poll found that 51 per...

