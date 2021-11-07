Subscribe Today
Public spending and revenue pared down in pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dampening effect on state finances, a new set of accounts by the Comptroller & Auditor General has revealed

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th November, 2021
The appropriation accounts produced by Seamus McCarthy, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), reveal that many public bodies spent less than planned and had their revenues affected by the pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The pandemic led to a loss of TV licence income for RTÉ, a drop in passport fees and solicitors submitting more bills to the state.

These are some of the insights into the impact of Covid-19 on the state finances last year contained in a new set of accounts to show how public money was spent.

The appropriation accounts produced by Seamus McCarthy, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), reveal that many public bodies...

