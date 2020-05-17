Sunday May 17, 2020
Public sector electric car drivers face cut to mileage rates

A Department of Public Expenditure review aims to ensure rates reflect true costs incurred

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
The Department of Public Expenditure has confirmed that it is carrying out a review of the mileage rates for electric cars to ensure they reflect the costs actually incurred by drivers

Electric car drivers in the public sector are at risk of having their mileage rates cut due to a new government review.

Although travelling in an electric car can cost as little as 2 cent per kilometre when using a home charger, public sector workers currently can claim around 38 cent per kilometre for use on official business.

