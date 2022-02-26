Public opinion is split over whether to keep USC
The spiralling cost of living has put pressure on the government to cut the universal social charge, which brings in about €4 billion in revenue every year
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
The public are split almost evenly on the question of whether they would like to see the Universal Social Charge being retained.
The rising cost of living has put pressure on the government to cut the USC, but such a move has been ruled out by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance. The charge brings in about €4 billion in revenue every year, meaning scraping it would lead to cuts...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government launches €90m start-up fund
Tánaiste says funding will help to increase workforce to 2.5 million people
Passport Service fails to recruit staff to handle deluge of applications
More than 100,000 applicants are still waiting for passports to arrive after post-Covid surge
Tributes paid to Noel Treacy, who ‘loved his county, his country and his party and left his mark on each’
Taoiseach describes the long-serving TD as an outstanding and dedicated public servant
Department of Foreign Affairs report blames former secretary general for breach of Covid guidelines
Report said Niall Burgess was ‘largely responsible’ for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance