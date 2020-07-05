Private hospitals and HSE square off over delayed Covid-19 fees

A row has broken out between private hospitals and the HSE over delays in the payment of fees for making the premises available during the Covid-19 crisis.

The €115 million-per-month deal struck with the HSE in March involved members of the Private Hospital Association (PHA) providing 18 hospitals and 2,200 beds to the state to ensure it could cope with any surge in the number of cases of the disease.

The PHA has claimed that some of...